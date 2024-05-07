Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Myriad Genetics updated its FY24 guidance to $0.00 to $0.05 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

MYGN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 884,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,611. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

