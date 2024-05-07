Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 31,719 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,777,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,287,000 after acquiring an additional 96,819 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,353,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after acquiring an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.56. 2,951,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,688. The stock has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.