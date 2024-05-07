American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. American States Water’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

NYSE AWR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,564. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American States Water has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.21 per share, with a total value of $99,694.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,578.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

