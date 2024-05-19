Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.03 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $7.12 or 0.00010690 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $27.31 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009661 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001388 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,642.03 or 1.00009504 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011775 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006602 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00088603 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,769,771 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 144,753,310.9015072 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.42943217 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 450 active market(s) with $24,905,842.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

