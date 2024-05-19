Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $68.42. 807,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,974. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $69.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,544,983.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 123,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,479.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,914 shares of company stock worth $5,005,765 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

