Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $3.38 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. RH makes up about 1.1% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in RH were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,636,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $31,828,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,295,000. Long Walk Management LP acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 2,139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $8.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.41. The company had a trading volume of 467,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,585. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.92 and its 200 day moving average is $271.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.54. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.15.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

