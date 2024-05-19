Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold comprises approximately 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Up 2.7 %

Royal Gold stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $133.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.53 and its 200 day moving average is $116.77. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 47.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $304,685. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.14.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

