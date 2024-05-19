Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Coterra Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.19. 4,385,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,753. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

