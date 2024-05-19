Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Hits $99.85 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $99.85 million and $6.48 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00053462 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00019010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

