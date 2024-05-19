Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 51,988 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in MP Materials by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 216,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.25. 3,116,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,307. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.66 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

