NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) is Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s 2nd Largest Position

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises about 6.9% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.10% of NVR worth $21,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at $62,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NVR by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NVR traded down $33.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $7,669.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,335. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,750.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,189.92.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $99.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,426.79, for a total transaction of $3,713,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,626,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,426.79, for a total value of $3,713,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,626,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,702 shares of company stock worth $27,985,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.