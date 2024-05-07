Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.28 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,236.80 billion and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $62,796.61 on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.97 or 0.00756365 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00060105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00101712 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,695,293 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.