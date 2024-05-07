Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.28 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,236.80 billion and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $62,796.61 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.97 or 0.00756365 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00060105 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00101712 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,695,293 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
