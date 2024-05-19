Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 627,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after purchasing an additional 206,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,456,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

XBI traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,394,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457,217. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.02.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

