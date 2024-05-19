Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 925.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TEGNA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. 926,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,667,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,667,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $672,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

