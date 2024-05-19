Stratis Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48,281.59 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $48,281.59 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.21 or 0.04611953 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00053462 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00019010 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

