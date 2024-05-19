iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Increased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,604,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 192,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.05. 1,321,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,035. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

