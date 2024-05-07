SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

SandRidge Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SandRidge Energy stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,525. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $513.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.16. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 40.94%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

