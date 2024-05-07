SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.
SandRidge Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
SandRidge Energy Stock Down 0.9 %
SandRidge Energy stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,525. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $513.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.16. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $17.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
