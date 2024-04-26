Evercore ISI Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $273.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $271.00 to $273.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.57.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.49. 927,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,020. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $190.45 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

