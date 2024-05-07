Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $424.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of HUM opened at $319.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.55 and its 200-day moving average is $387.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Humana will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

