Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.64.

ACLX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACLX

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Arcellx news, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $35,575,754.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,479,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,353,891.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Arcellx news, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $35,575,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,479,148 shares in the company, valued at $104,353,891.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $932,563.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,938 shares in the company, valued at $458,787.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 623,982 shares of company stock valued at $43,372,457. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcellx by 246.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcellx by 80.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Price Performance

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.24. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. The business had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.