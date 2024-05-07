Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) PT at $57.20

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 613,537 shares of company stock valued at $36,409,767. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

