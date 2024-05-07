Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) PT Raised to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 1.6 %

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 677.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 12,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $123,574.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 12,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $123,574.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,831 shares of company stock worth $1,525,844. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 101,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 58.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 87,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 66.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

