Analysts Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Price Target at $113.80

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE TOL opened at $127.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.67 and a 200-day moving average of $103.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $696,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 38.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 235,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 65,312 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

