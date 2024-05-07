Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.56.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Shares of CCEP opened at $71.36 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
