Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. 1,305,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,176. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -312.61 and a beta of 0.81. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $60,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,369.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,538 shares of company stock valued at $773,419. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Articles

