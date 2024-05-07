Lincoln National Corp Purchases 17,310 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.57% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of POCT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.72. 66,008 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.40.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

