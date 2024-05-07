M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,887 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,560. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of BSX opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

