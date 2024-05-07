UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 690.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,575 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,983 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in UBS Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBS. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UBS opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

