Mark Schreiber Sells 20,103 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Schreiber sold 20,103 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $391,405.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,213.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Utz Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter worth $239,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 175,956 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTZ. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

