Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Issues Earnings Results

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Air Lease Stock Performance

AL opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $52.31.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $482,745.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,646 shares of company stock worth $3,705,152 over the last 90 days. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

