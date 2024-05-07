Merit Financial Group LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.86. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

