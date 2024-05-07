Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,946 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

MSI stock opened at $349.64 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $356.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

