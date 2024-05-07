M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 50.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

MDU opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

