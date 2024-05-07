U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,895,000 after purchasing an additional 287,025 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 118,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.24 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average is $77.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

