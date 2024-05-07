LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.13% of Customers Bancorp worth $20,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,254,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 91,311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

CUBI opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

