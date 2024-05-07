Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.19.

Shares of H stock opened at $151.38 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $157,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock worth $326,572,489. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,482,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,247,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,194,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after buying an additional 432,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,672,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

