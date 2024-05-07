LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 128.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.21% of Juniper Networks worth $19,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,088,000 after buying an additional 325,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,982,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $166,260,000 after purchasing an additional 219,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,655,000 after buying an additional 502,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,047,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $112,491,000 after buying an additional 176,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,407,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,688,000 after buying an additional 181,174 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,398,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,398,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,856 shares of company stock valued at $8,187,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

