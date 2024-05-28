Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases Shares of 2,734 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 56,394 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,077,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,637,000 after buying an additional 1,065,413 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.53. 3,386,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,369 shares of company stock worth $26,831,251. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IR

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.