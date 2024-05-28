BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance
BriaCell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. 1,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,820. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
