Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 364 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $212,771,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 49.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,388,000 after acquiring an additional 542,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,396,000 after acquiring an additional 536,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.59.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.88. The company had a trading volume of 725,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

