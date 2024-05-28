3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 337,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after buying an additional 55,189 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $1,133,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in Coca-Cola by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 132,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,057,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,310,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $63.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.