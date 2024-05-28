3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 19,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $11,059,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duke Energy Trading Down 0.8 %
DUK traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $101.32. 998,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,369. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $104.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.51 and its 200-day moving average is $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy
In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
