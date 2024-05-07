Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.45% of Rush Enterprises worth $17,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 30.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 1.1 %

RUSHA opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RUSHA

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.