First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPHD stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,826. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

