Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL opened at $417.63 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $207.91 and a 12-month high of $426.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.