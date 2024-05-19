Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.3% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock remained flat at $34.34 during midday trading on Friday. 1,291,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. BCE’s payout ratio is 204.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

