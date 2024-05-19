Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 7,349 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 33,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MYRG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.82. 85,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,396. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.96. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $181.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.