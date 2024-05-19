Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,168 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

LOB stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 119,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,335. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $116.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.89 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,213 shares of company stock valued at $834,222 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

