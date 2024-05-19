Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after buying an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,529,000 after acquiring an additional 48,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,540 shares of company stock valued at $19,955,286. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,705. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.13 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

