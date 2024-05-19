Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Penumbra worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Penumbra by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.53. The company had a trading volume of 220,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,986. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.93 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total value of $182,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,345 shares in the company, valued at $315,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total value of $182,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,345 shares in the company, valued at $315,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,494,349. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

